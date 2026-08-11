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Verde Valley Voices Fall Registration

Verde Valley Voices Fall Registration

Calling all singers! The Verde Valley Voices is a non-audition community chorus and all are welcome to join us this Fall season. Weekly rehearsals begin on Tuesday, Aug. 25th, 2026 at 6:30 p.m. Registration begins at 5:45 p.m. that evening, and on the following two Tuesdays. Ongoing Tuesday rehearsals are held at the Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church, 330 Scenic Dr. in Clarkdale, AZ, from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. There is a registration fee of $55.00 which helps cover the cost of the printed music and rehearsal materials. The Winter concert will take place on Sunday, December 6th, 2026.

Spirit Of Joy Lutheran Church
05:45 PM - 06:30 PM on Tue, 25 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Verde Valley Voices
www.verdevalleyvoices.org
Spirit Of Joy Lutheran Church
330 Scenic Drive
Clarkdale, Arizona 86324
verdevalleyvoices@gmail.com
verdevalleyvoices.org