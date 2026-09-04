Verde Village Pond Follow-up Meeting Sept 16

The Verde Village Community Connection (VVCC) invites all interested neighbors and community members to an open follow-up meeting regarding the Del Rio Pond on Wednesday, September 16, from 4:30 PM to 6:00 PM. The gathering will take place at the VVCC Community Center, located at 4855 E. Broken Saddle Drive in Cottonwood.

Building on the discussions from the recent VVCC-hosted Town Hall with Nikki Check, this meeting offers residents a dedicated space to ask follow-up questions and share perspectives. Community members are encouraged to review the background history and recent research on the pond at vvcc.life/pond prior to the event to help formulate their questions.

Bringing neighbors together to address shared community concerns is central to the mission of the Verde Village Community Connection. For additional details, please visit vvcc.life/pond or email info@vvcc.life, where a volunteer will get back to you.

