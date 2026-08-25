Verde Village Town Hall with Supervison Nikki Check

Vice Chair Nikki Check is holding a Verde Village Town Hall on Thursday, September 3, 2026, at 4:30pm. The Town Hall will be held at Verde Village Community Connection Clubhouse located at 4855 E Broken Saddle Dr. Cottonwood, AZ 86326.

Town Halls provide the community with quality time and opportunity to learn and ask questions regarding the everyday functions of Yavapai County Government. The departments represented at the Town Halls will be Development Services, Public Works, Community Health Services, Emergency Management, Flood Control, and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. Please join us, ask questions, and speak to Vice Chair Check.