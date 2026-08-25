Verde Village Town Hall with Supervison Nikki Check
Verde Village Town Hall with Supervison Nikki Check
Vice Chair Nikki Check is holding a Verde Village Town Hall on Thursday, September 3, 2026, at 4:30pm. The Town Hall will be held at Verde Village Community Connection Clubhouse located at 4855 E Broken Saddle Dr. Cottonwood, AZ 86326.
Town Halls provide the community with quality time and opportunity to learn and ask questions regarding the everyday functions of Yavapai County Government. The departments represented at the Town Halls will be Development Services, Public Works, Community Health Services, Emergency Management, Flood Control, and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. Please join us, ask questions, and speak to Vice Chair Check.
Verde Village Community Connection Clubhouse
04:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 3 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Yavapai County District 3
928-639-8110
district3@yavapaiaz.gov
Verde Village Community Connection Clubhouse
4855 E Broken Saddle DrCottonwood, Arizona 86326
9286466505
connect@vvcc.life