© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Verde Village Town Hall with Supervison Nikki Check

Verde Village Town Hall with Supervison Nikki Check

Vice Chair Nikki Check is holding a Verde Village Town Hall on Thursday, September 3, 2026, at 4:30pm. The Town Hall will be held at Verde Village Community Connection Clubhouse located at 4855 E Broken Saddle Dr. Cottonwood, AZ 86326.

Town Halls provide the community with quality time and opportunity to learn and ask questions regarding the everyday functions of Yavapai County Government. The departments represented at the Town Halls will be Development Services, Public Works, Community Health Services, Emergency Management, Flood Control, and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. Please join us, ask questions, and speak to Vice Chair Check.

Verde Village Community Connection Clubhouse
04:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 3 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Yavapai County District 3
928-639-8110
district3@yavapaiaz.gov
https://www.yavapaiaz.gov/
Verde Village Community Connection Clubhouse
4855 E Broken Saddle Dr
Cottonwood, Arizona 86326
9286466505
connect@vvcc.life
https://vvcc.life