Victoria Cardona LIVE in Concert

Singer/songwriter Victoria Cardona makes her Sedona debut in a special concert at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Saturday, Sept. 5 at 7:00 p.m., presented by the Sedona International Film Festival.

Based out of South Florida, Victoria Cardona is a Cuban American singer/songwriter, guitarist, and multi-instrumentalist. Her live looping performances are a sonic and visual experience that take the audience on a ride through the mind of a spontaneous improvisationalist.

With the aid of the Boss RC-600 loop pedal, Victoria stacks intricate layers of guitar, bass, percussion, and vocal harmonies to create a backdrop for smokey, alto vocals and ripping lead guitar.

Victoria’s Cuban roots and familiarity with multicultural music genres provide the inspiration for the strong rhythmic undertone she delivers in conjunction with a harmonic counterpart that fuses elements of jazz, blues, soul, Afro-Cuban, Afro-Caribbean, salsa, and rock ’n’ roll.

Growing up in a traditional Cuban household, she was influenced by legends like Celia Cruz and Gloria Estefan. After studying jazz guitar in Florida and Minnesota, she developed her live looping, one-woman-band project. Victoria’s international tours took her across Europe, while her active Southeast U.S. performances sharpened her sound.

Victoria released her debut studio album, Que Pasó, on June 27, 2025. Produced by Tim Goodman, the album sees Victoria with a full band for a collection of eight original and three creative cover songs. The album blends Cuban rhythms with jazz, rock, and world influences, reflecting her personal history and cultural heritage.

Que Pasó reached #1 Album on The Roots Music Report's Top 50 World Album Chart.

“Victoria is a powerhouse of energy and musical inspiration!” — Paradigms

“In Que Pasó, Victoria Cardona steps forward as a singer and instrumentalist that creates vessels of memory, a channel for generational stories, and a cartographer of emotion. Her debut album is a collection of songs curated with a fresh resonance. What begins with the rhythmic heartbeat of Havana in the title track unfolds into a richly layered exploration on identity, exile, joy, grief, and return.” — 5 Finger Review, Elberton Cisnero

Join us for Victoria Cardona in Concert on Saturday, Sept. 5 at 7:00 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door.

Visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org for tickets and performance information or call 928-282-1177. Both the Sedona International Film Festival Office and the Mary D. Fisher Theatre are located at 2030 W. SR 89A in West Sedona.

