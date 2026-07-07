Victorian Afternoon Tea at Sharlot Hall Museum

Step back in time and experience the charm, elegance, and traditions of the Victorian era at Sharlot Hall Museum’s Victorian Afternoon Tea!

Enjoy an afternoon filled with delightful treats, exquisite teas, and fascinating history. Participants will learn the art of Victorian tea etiquette, including proper table manners and graceful conversation, while exploring the customs that made Victorian tea parties such a cherished tradition.

Guests will have the opportunity to create their own tea blend, sample foods popular during the era, learn about Victorian history, and discover more about the rituals of afternoon tea.

Whether you are a history enthusiast, tea lover, or simply looking for a unique experience, this event offers an afternoon of hospitality, conversation, and old-world charm. Guests are encouraged to wear vintage-inspired attire or come as they are.

Join us for an elegant celebration of history, tradition, and Victorian hospitality.