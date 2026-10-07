Travel back to the late 19th century during Victorian Days at Sharlot Hall Museum! On the fourth Saturday of the month, enjoy a morning of living history performances presented by the Sharlot Hall Museum Victorian Society, then wander through the beautiful museum grounds and encounter faces from Arizona’s past. You never know who you may meet or what story they might tell. At 11:00 AM, Dale McDonald will present the story of John B. Stetson, the man who invented the famous “Boss of the Plains” western hat. The presentation will be held in the Education Center Auditorium. Interested in learning more about the Victorian Society?

Contact Mekenna Bednarek at mekenna.bednarek@sharlothallmuseum.org for more information. Victorian Living History performances are included with General Admission.

Photos provided by: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Category:John_B._Stetson

