Victorian Living History Adventure

Step back in time and meet the people who helped shape Arizona's past. During this immersive living history experience, costumed interpreters from the Sharlot Hall Museum Victorian Society bring the Victorian Era to life through first-person presentations, engaging stories, and historical interpretation.

As you stroll through the museum grounds, you'll encounter men and women from another era, each sharing their unique perspectives on daily life, social customs, and the challenges and triumphs of Arizona's territorial years. Learn about the traditions, fashion, and values of the late 19th century while discovering the people and events that helped build Prescott and the Arizona Territory.

Perfect for history enthusiasts, families, and visitors of all ages, this interactive program offers a unique opportunity to experience the past in a memorable and meaningful way.