'Virginia Woolf's Night & Day' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Virginia Woolf’s Night & Day” showing Sept. 11-16 at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres.

“Virginia Woolf’s Night & Day” features a stellar ensemble cast, including Haley Bennett, Elyas M'Barek, Jack Whitehall, Lily Allen, Sally Phillips, Jennifer Saunders and Timothy Spall.

Passionate astronomer Katharine Hilbery does everything she can to avoid romantic love and marriage.

Fun and contemporary in tone, this refreshing film showcases an ensemble of humorous performances against the ravishing backdrop of London in 1910, advances in science and technology and crumbling Edwardian patriarchy.

Virginia Woolf’s story is as relevant to today as it ever was: women balancing romantic love with careers.

“Virginia Woolf’s Night & Day” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres Sept. 11-17. Showtimes will be Friday, Sept. 11 at 4:00 p.m.; Saturday and Monday, Sept. 12 and 14 at 3:00 p.m.; Sunday and Tuesday, Sept. 13 and 15 at 7:00 p.m.; and Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.