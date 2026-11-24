Join artists Roger Asay and Rebecca Davis for an inspiring conversation about their current exhibit, Voices from the Natural World.

Voices from the Natural World represents the significance of our human ability to be alert, noticing and connected in the presence of the natural world. Through simplicity we seek to draw out the patterns, color, texture and form of nature’s offerings.

Earth and stone, trunks and branches coming together to create an environment within the gallery space not mimicking nature’s arrangements but reaching for essence.

Doors open at 6:30pm. The presentation starts at 7:00pm.

*The event is free, but space is limited, and registration is required. For those unable to attend in person, the talk will be live-streamed on our YouTube Channel.