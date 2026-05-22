Volunteers Needed for MNA's Heritage Festival of Arts and Culture
Volunteers Needed for MNA's Heritage Festival of Arts and Culture
MNA is looking for volunteers to assist with various jobs at the Heritage Festival. Volunteer shifts are four hours long. Volunteers get free admission to the festival after their shift. Volunteer opportunities include: set up, clean up, assisting artists, hospitality help, greeting visitors, monitoring parking lots.
If you would like to volunteer, reach out to Amelia Swann at aswann@musnaz.org
Museum of Northern Arizona
$20
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Jun 28, 2026.
Event Supported By
Museum of Northern Arizona
928-774-5213
info@mna.mus.az.us
Museum of Northern Arizona
3101 N. Fort Valley Rd.Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
928-774-5213
info@mna.mus.az.us