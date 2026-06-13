Walk Sinclair Wash- a Southside gem

Friends of the Rio de Flag is inviting you to Join Paul Beier, emeritus Professor of Conservation Biology, on a leisurely walk along Sinclair Wash, a Southside gem. Learn about the importance of native riparian trees growing along the Rio de Flag, conservation measures to preserve them, and ways that volunteers can contribute to mitigating and eliminating invasive plants that negatively impact the Rio.

Meet at the corner of Lone Tree Road and Brannen Circle on Saturday, June 20th at 10:00 AM.