WaterSmart™: EyeOnWater Info and leak detection Sign UP Event
WaterSmart™: EyeOnWater Info and leak detection Sign UP Event
"As part of the City’s water meter replacement program, older meters are being updated with new models that offer optional access to EyeOnWater®, a free online portal where you can track your water use and set leak alerts.
Join us on September 2nd to learn:
-How EyeOnWater® can help you spot leaks early and better understand your daily water use
-When meter upgrades will occur in your area
-We’ll also share water-conservation tips, and free water-saving items will be available.
Staff will be available after a short presentation to help you set up your account and leak alert and to answer questions.
The WaterSmart™ workshop series is held in partnership with the City of Prescott and will occur monthly through October 2026."
Prescott Public Library
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Wed, 2 Sep 2026
Artist Group Info
ask.librarian@prescott-az.gov
Prescott Public Library
215 E. Goodwin St.Prescott, Arizona 86303
(928) 777-1537
youth.services@prescott-az.gov