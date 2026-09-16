WaterSmart: Long-Term Water Management Plan

"City staff will provide a brief presentation on the Long-Term Water Management Plan that is in-progress currently. Community input is welcomed during and after this event.

The City Council Strategic Plan 2026 - 2031 states “By July 2027, through the development of a long-term Water Management Plan that includes a focus on infrastructure, distribution and delivery, conservation, capacity, and safety, the community will experience safe potable water within the water service area boundary.” For additional information on the in-progress Long-Term Water Management Plan, please see the City’s website at, prescott-az.gov/water-resource-mgmt/long-term-water-management-plan/ or Participate Prescott at https://participateprescott.com/long-term-water-management-plan. For questions, City staff can be reached at water.resources@prescott-az.gov or by calling 927-777-1450 x5015."