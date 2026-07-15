WaterSmart: : Saving Water and Money with Prescott’s Water Conservation Rebates
WaterSmart: : Saving Water and Money with Prescott’s Water Conservation Rebates
The WaterSmart workshop series is held in partnership with the City of Prescott and will occur monthly through October 2026.
Prescott Public Library
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Wed, 5 Aug 2026
Artist Group Info
ask.librarian@prescott-az.gov
Prescott Public Library
215 E. Goodwin St.Prescott, Arizona 86303
(928) 777-1537
youth.services@prescott-az.gov