© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WaterSmart: : Saving Water and Money with Prescott’s Water Conservation Rebates

WaterSmart: : Saving Water and Money with Prescott’s Water Conservation Rebates

The WaterSmart workshop series is held in partnership with the City of Prescott and will occur monthly through October 2026.

Prescott Public Library
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Wed, 5 Aug 2026

Artist Group Info

ask.librarian@prescott-az.gov
Prescott Public Library
215 E. Goodwin St.
Prescott, Arizona 86303
(928) 777-1537
youth.services@prescott-az.gov
http://www.prescottlibrary.info