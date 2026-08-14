Wednesday Night Blues at Charly’s Pub & Grill
Wednesday Night Blues at Charly’s Pub & Grill
Looking for live blues music in Flagstaff? Join us every Wednesday evening for Wednesday Night Blues at Charly’s Pub & Grill inside the historic Weatherford Hotel.
Each week features a different blues artist, bringing exceptional live music to the heart of downtown Flagstaff. Whether you’re a longtime blues fan or simply looking for a great night out, you’ll enjoy outstanding performances in one of Flagstaff’s most iconic venues.
🎵 Music: 7:00–9:30 PM
💵 Cover: $5
🎁 Bonus: Every paid cover is entered into a drawing for a $25 Weatherford Hotel gift certificate.
Enjoy great live music, delicious food, handcrafted drinks, and an unforgettable Wednesday evening in historic downtown Flagstaff.
When: Every Wednesday
Time: 7:00–9:30 PM
Cover: $5
Location: Charly’s Pub & Grill at the Weatherford Hotel, Downtown Flagstaff
Wednesday: 07:00 PM - 09:30 PM