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Wednesday Night Blues at Charly’s Pub & Grill

Wednesday Night Blues at Charly’s Pub & Grill

Looking for live blues music in Flagstaff? Join us every Wednesday evening for Wednesday Night Blues at Charly’s Pub & Grill inside the historic Weatherford Hotel.

Each week features a different blues artist, bringing exceptional live music to the heart of downtown Flagstaff. Whether you’re a longtime blues fan or simply looking for a great night out, you’ll enjoy outstanding performances in one of Flagstaff’s most iconic venues.

🎵 Music: 7:00–9:30 PM
💵 Cover: $5
🎁 Bonus: Every paid cover is entered into a drawing for a $25 Weatherford Hotel gift certificate.

Enjoy great live music, delicious food, handcrafted drinks, and an unforgettable Wednesday evening in historic downtown Flagstaff.

When: Every Wednesday
Time: 7:00–9:30 PM
Cover: $5
Location: Charly’s Pub & Grill at the Weatherford Hotel, Downtown Flagstaff

Charly's Pub and Grill
$5
Every week through Dec 30, 2026.
Wednesday: 07:00 PM - 09:30 PM
Get Tickets
Charly's Pub and Grill
23 N Leroux St
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
928 779 1919