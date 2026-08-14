Looking for live blues music in Flagstaff? Join us every Wednesday evening for Wednesday Night Blues at Charly’s Pub & Grill inside the historic Weatherford Hotel.

Each week features a different blues artist, bringing exceptional live music to the heart of downtown Flagstaff. Whether you’re a longtime blues fan or simply looking for a great night out, you’ll enjoy outstanding performances in one of Flagstaff’s most iconic venues.

🎵 Music: 7:00–9:30 PM

💵 Cover: $5

🎁 Bonus: Every paid cover is entered into a drawing for a $25 Weatherford Hotel gift certificate.

Enjoy great live music, delicious food, handcrafted drinks, and an unforgettable Wednesday evening in historic downtown Flagstaff.

When: Every Wednesday

Time: 7:00–9:30 PM

Cover: $5

Location: Charly’s Pub & Grill at the Weatherford Hotel, Downtown Flagstaff