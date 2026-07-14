'WHAM! 10 Days in China' Worldwide Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to join theaters around the globe for the worldwide premiere of “WHAM! 10 Days in China” showing July 28-30 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

In 1985, WHAM! made history as the first Western pop act to perform in communist China. George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley’s concerts in Beijing and Guangzhou were a cultural milestone – East meets West, music meets politics.

Now, newly restored footage reveals the untold story of the iconic tour that helped launch WHAM! to global superstardom.

“WHAM! 10 Days in China” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 28 and 29 at 7:00 p.m. and Thursday, July 30 at 4:00 p.m.

Tickets are $15, or $13 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

