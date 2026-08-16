Wild about Reading! 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Library Kickoff

"Let's get kids wild about reading! What better gift to give your child than the love of books and reading? Learn more about giving your child this gift of reading and school readiness at our 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten kickoff. Join us for a interactive Storytime, craft activities and face painting, onboarding stations to get your starter pack, free books, and light refreshments. For families with children ages 0-5. Register online, at the Youth Desk or call 928-777-1537 for more information.

This program is generously supported by the Friends of the Prescott Public Library."