Wild Awareness: A Walk with the Senses

Join us for a guided nature walk led by Maya Barnes — arrive in your body, awaken your senses, and reconnect with the natural world.

This is a walk with no goal other than the quiet practice of arriving, fully, into a body that can see, hear, smell, touch, taste the world around it. We often move through nature chasing something: a summit, a species, a good photo, a workout. Here, we set all of that aside and let the senses lead us into the present moment, and into a deeper awareness of the landscape and our place within it. We'll move together in mindfulness with small invitations into sensory exploration. No expertise needed. Just a willingness to slow down and let your senses lead.

Maya Robin Barnes, M.S. candidate in Clinical Mental Health Counseling and Nature-Based Counseling and 200-hour RYT yoga instructor, brings years of experience in outdoor and experiential education and mindfulness to Wild Awareness.

$35.00