The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Sedona premiere of “Wild Horse Nine” showing Dec. 4-10 at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres.

Shortly before the 1973 Chilean coup, CIA agents Chris (John Malkovich) and Lee (Sam Rockwell) are dispatched from Santiago to Easter Island by their bureau chief, MJ (Steve Buscemi).

Amongst the Island's iconic statues — and as the longtime partners wrestle with their dark pasts and present conspiracies — Chris's newfound bond with a pair of rebellious students (Mariana di Girolamo and Ailín Salas) threatens to send everyone's trip to this remote paradise sideways.

“’Wild Horse Nine’ is laugh-out-loud funny, brilliant and moving.” — Variety

“John Malkovich is exquisite … a career-best performance.” — Vulture

“One of the best films of the year.” — Deadline

“Wild Horse Nine” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres Dec.4-10. Showtimes will be Friday and Monday, Dec. 4 and 7 at 3:00 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 5 at 12:30 and 4:00 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m.; and Tuesday and Thursday, Dec. 8 and 10 at 4:00 and 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

