'Wild Inside' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Wild Inside” showing Aug. 4-9 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Wild Inside” premieres nationally (and in Sedona!) on International Owl Awareness Day, August 4.

What would happen if a captive-born owl with no survival skills tried to make it on his own in New York City? In “Wild Inside”, we discover the answer is more incredible, and more consequential, than we could have ever imagined.

In February 2023, a Eurasian Eagle-Owl named Flaco escapes from the Central Park Zoo and sets off on a magical odyssey through the island of Manhattan. Flaco answers the call of the wild – and discovers he was wild inside all along.

“Wild Inside” is an underdog story of resilience and self-determination as Flaco the Owl beats the odds and accomplishes the impossible. Flaco busts out of his cage barely able to fly, but he adapts, he explores and eventually — it seems — he goes far beyond mere survival, becoming an internationally known icon of freedom, hooting from the highest water towers. He claims all of New York City as his wild kingdom.

The remarkable story of Flaco raises some questions: is it right to keep a bird in a cage? Is there any real distinction between “zoo animals” and “wild animals”? How can we be better to our nonhuman neighbors?

This one-of-a-kind owl’s epic song is sung in “Wild Inside” by a chorus of besotted New Yorkers – young and old, bird-nerds and civilians, many of them immigrants themselves – all of them reaching for a glimpse of the wild, a glimmer of magic, or even just someone to believe in. Everywhere Flaco goes, he leaves that place and its people forever enchanted.

“Wild Inside” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Aug. 4-9. Showtimes will be Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 4:00 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 8 at 7:00 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 9 at 4:00 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

