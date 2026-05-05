Wild Rivers Film Tour 2026

The Wild Rivers Film Tour returns for its 11th year in 2026 as a celebration of wild rivers and a call to action for protecting more of the rivers we all cherish. Our goal is to share awe-inspiring river stories and engage more people in the fight to protect them. Here in Arizona, we want to highlight the irreplaceable Upper Verde River and the effort to designate it as the state’s next Wild and Scenic River. The Verde River is an extraordinary ribbon of life through the heart of Arizona. The Upper Verde – extending from east of Paulden to the town of Clarkdale – is one of the most clean, healthy, economically important, and culturally significant free flowing rivers remaining in Arizona.

Join the movement here at www.wildverderiver.org and join us at the Elks Theatre in Prescott on May 29th, 2026 for a fun, uplifting, and river-filled evening. Doors open at 6 pm, and the show starts at 7 pm. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased online or at the door.