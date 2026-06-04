Wild Science with Dr. Melodie Kao, Lowell Researcher

Join us for a talk with Dr. Melodia Kao, Astrophysicist and Researcher at Lowell Observatory!

About Dr. Kao:

Dr. Kao joined Lowell Observatory in 2024, focusing on exo-aurorae and brown dwarf magnetospheres to understand exoplanet magnetism. She uses major U.S. facilities like the Very Large Array, the Keck Telescope, the Hubble Space Telescope, and the James Webb Space Telescope. She enjoys designing experiments, teaching workshops, and public speaking.

Outside of research, Dr. Kao leads backpacking trips and enjoys running, dancing, and reading. She believes that science skills apply in unexpected places and dedicates herself to teaching others how to find surprising connections between different fields. She co-created the Wilderness Astronomy course at ASU and teaches scientists how to dance, exploring leadership and team building through her guide work.

To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.