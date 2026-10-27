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Wild Words: A Night of Poetry & Spoken Word with Joshua Wiss

Wild Words: A Night of Poetry & Spoken Word with Joshua Wiss

Join Northern Arizona poet Joshua Wiss for an evening of poetry, spoken word, and storytelling inspired by Life Extended. Enjoy featured performances, then take the mic to share your own original work or reflections.

Coconino Center for the Arts
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 17 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Coconino Center for the Arts
(928) 779-2300
jcomnick@creativeflagstaff.org
https://coconinoarts.org/

Artist Group Info

Joshua Wiss
Coconino Center for the Arts
2300 N. Fort Valley Rd
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
(928) 779-2300
https://coconinoarts.org/