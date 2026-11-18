The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Sedona premiere of “Wildwood” showing Nov. 27-Dec. 3 at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres.

“Wildwood” is a hit with critics and audiences around the country and one of the highest rated films of the season, earning a 98% and 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and audiences, respectively.

“Wildwood” is a handcrafted epic fantasy that transports audiences into a secret, dangerously alive world.

A girl’s desperate quest to save her baby brother unfolds into a spectacular, high-stakes adventure through a forbidden forest full of enchanted creatures, endearing allies, and formidable adversaries — where an entire hidden realm hangs in the balance.

In an era of automation, LAIKA delivers its most ambitious and globally accessible film yet — a bold fusion of human-crafted artistry and cinematic storytelling from the makers of “Coraline”.

“Wildwood” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres Nov. 27-Dec.3. Showtimes will be Friday, Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 27, Dec. 2 and 3 at 4:00 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 28 and 29 at 3:30 p.m.; and Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

