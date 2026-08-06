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Willow Bend Community Celebration

Willow Bend Community Celebration

Join the Willow Bend Board of Directors and Staff for our annual celebration of environmental education in Flagstaff!

Enjoy a fun and festive afternoon with:

- Kids’ activities

- Live music

- Raffle prizes

- Cash bar

Plus, meet our educators, explore the Center, and learn more about what we do!

An optional RSVP to let us know you're coming helps us plan food and fun — we look forward to celebrating with you!

Willow Bend Environmental Education Center
04:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Willow Bend Environmental Education Center
928 779 1745
info@willowbendcenter.org
www.willowbendcenter.org
Willow Bend Environmental Education Center
703 E Sawmill Rd
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
(928) 779 1745
moran@willowbendcenter.org
http://www.willowbendcenter.org/public-programs_adult.html