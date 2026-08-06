Willow Bend Community Celebration

Join the Willow Bend Board of Directors and Staff for our annual celebration of environmental education in Flagstaff!

Enjoy a fun and festive afternoon with:

- Kids’ activities

- Live music

- Raffle prizes

- Cash bar

Plus, meet our educators, explore the Center, and learn more about what we do!

An optional RSVP to let us know you're coming helps us plan food and fun — we look forward to celebrating with you!