Sedona’s favorite high-flying tradition is back for another incredible day atop Tabletop Mesa! Join us on Saturday, October 10, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM at the Sedona Airport for Wings & Wheels ‘26, a family-friendly open house packed with powerful engines, live aerial displays, and breathtaking Red Rock views. Get an up-close look at aviation history with static displays featuring everything from vintage airplanes and historic warbirds to cutting-edge aircraft. On the ground, gearheads can marvel at the Sedona Car Club Show, which is spotlighting iconic MOPAR vehicles this year.

Beyond the static displays and high-octane tarmac demonstrations, visitors can take their experience to new heights with once-in-a-lifetime airplane and helicopter rides over Sedona's famous red rocks. The Mesa will also feature interactive displays, family activities, a marketplace filled with local vendors, and a wide variety of delicious food trucks operating all day long.

Parking is entirely free, and gate admission is cheap—visitors are simply asked to bring a non-perishable food item or a $2 donation per person, with 100% of gate proceeds directly benefiting the Sedona Community Food Bank. Come for the horsepower, stay for the views, and help support a great local cause! For full details, visit sedonaairport.org/wings-and-wheels-2026-1 or call (928) 282-4487.

