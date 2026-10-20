'Winter of the Crow' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Winter of the Crow” showing Oct. 30-Nov. 4 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Inspired by the short story by Booker Prize and Nobel Prize winning author Olga Tokarczuk, the latest film from director Kasia Adamik — “Winter of the Crow” — is a thrilling cat-and-mouse game set at the onset of Poland’s Martial Law era in 1981, starring Academy Award nominee Lesley Manville who plays an ordinary woman caught in an extraordinary situation.

Warsaw, Poland – December 13, 1981 – Martial law is imposed and overnight shuts down the country just as British psychiatry professor Dr Joan Andrews (Manville) arrives as a guest lecturer at the University. Taxis have been replaced by tanks; citizens are treated like criminals. But as chaos engulfs the city, armed with her polaroid camera, she witnesses a brutal murder by the secret police. In mortal danger and trapped as Poland is closed down, Joan becomes a hunted fugitive running for her life.

Using her instincts and newly-formed connection with a young student, Joan navigates the labyrinthine streets of Warsaw desperately battling against the clock to make the last plane out. The British Ambassador could be her ally, but can he even trust those who are working with him? Compelled by a strength and conscience she did not know she had, Joan finds the courage and determination to try and outsmart a totalitarian regime and pursue a path to justice for her new Polish friends. But in the face of such oppression, will she make the last flight home and manage to release her incriminating photos out into the world?

"Lesley Manville delivers a commanding performance." — Next Best Picture

"The British star quietly captivates." — Screen Daily

"Lesley Manville, driven and determined as ever, never lets us go." — The Guardian

“Winter of the Crow” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Oct. 30-Nov. 4. Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday and Wednesday, Oct. 30, 31 and Nov. 4 at 4:00 p.m.; and Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2 and 3 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.