Winterfaire
Winterfaire
Join us for one of the best holiday events of the year. Sweet and soulful festive activities for kiddos (of all ages!), complete with a Cookie Forest, Gem Hunt, Fairy Dust, Sword Making, a Gnome Nook (where kiddos can buy gently used items as gifts for friends and family), Apothecary, and more! Saturday, November 14th from 10am-2pm at Pine Forest School.
Family friendly event. All are welcome!
Pine Forest Charter School
0-$30
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Pine Forest Charter School
928.779.9880
croe@pineforestschool.org
Pine Forest Charter School
2257 E Cedar AveFlagstaff, Arizona 86004