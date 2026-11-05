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Winterfaire

Winterfaire

Join us for one of the best holiday events of the year. Sweet and soulful festive activities for kiddos (of all ages!), complete with a Cookie Forest, Gem Hunt, Fairy Dust, Sword Making, a Gnome Nook (where kiddos can buy gently used items as gifts for friends and family), Apothecary, and more! Saturday, November 14th from 10am-2pm at Pine Forest School.

Family friendly event. All are welcome!

Pine Forest Charter School
0-$30
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Pine Forest Charter School
928.779.9880
croe@pineforestschool.org
http://www.pineforestschool.org
Pine Forest Charter School
2257 E Cedar Ave
Flagstaff, Arizona 86004