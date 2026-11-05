Winterfaire

Join us for one of the best holiday events of the year. Sweet and soulful festive activities for kiddos (of all ages!), complete with a Cookie Forest, Gem Hunt, Fairy Dust, Sword Making, a Gnome Nook (where kiddos can buy gently used items as gifts for friends and family), Apothecary, and more! Saturday, November 14th from 10am-2pm at Pine Forest School.

Family friendly event. All are welcome!