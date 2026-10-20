'Without Blood' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Without Blood” showing Oct. 30-Nov. 5 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Directed and produced by Angelina Jolie, with a screenplay by Jolie and Alessandro Baricco, “Without Blood” is based on Baricco’s internationally acclaimed eponymous novel.

Starring Salma Hayek Pinault and Demián Bichir with Juan Minujín, the film is an unforgettable saga set in the aftermath of an unnamed conflict exploring universal truths about war, trauma, memory and healing.

“Captivates from beginning to end.” — Next Best Picture

“Without Blood” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Oct. 30-Nov. 5. Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday, Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 30, 31 and Nov. 4 and 5 at 7:00 p.m.; and Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 2 and 3 at 4:00 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

