Woody and Jessie Character Kindness Club Event is June 13 at Flagstaff Mall

Woody and Jessie arrive at Flagstaff Mall for a special western-inspired Character Kindness Club event inside the Entertainment Area. Families can enjoy themed activities, interactive fun and photo opportunities with two of Toy Story's most beloved characters while keeping the celebratory spirit rolling ahead of the upcoming Toy Story 5 release.

Toy Story Costume Contest

June 6 and June 13

The celebration continues beyond Route 66 weekend with a Toy Story-themed costume contest leading up to the release of Toy Story 5 on June 19. Guests are encouraged to dress as their favorite Toy Story characters, attend one or both character events and snap photos with Buzz, Woody or Jessie for a chance to win movie passes. Participants can upload their photos to the mall's Facebook contest page, where winners will be selected for the most likes, a staff favorite and one random drawing.

Flagstaff Mall, an enclosed shopping center serving all of Northern Arizona and conveniently located along Route 66, hosts a collection of more than 50 stores including Dillard's, JCPenney, Hobby Lobby, Bath and Body Works, Foot Locker, Barnes and Noble and Maurices, as well as a selection of popular locally owned shops. The mall is a community hub and the site of numerous free family-friendly events and activities throughout the year. Shoppers can also take advantage of free Wi-Fi, convenient mobile device charging stations and a wide selection of eateries in the Food Court. Learn more by visiting flagstaffmall.com.

Date and Time: On Sat, 13 Jun 2026 11:00 - Sat, 13 Jun 2026 12:30

Venue details: Flagstaff Mall, 4650 U.S. 89, Flagstaff, Arizona, 86004, United States

Category: Community