Worlds Revealed Speaker Series: The Stuff of Space Rocks with Dr. Nick Moskovitz

What are asteroids made of? What stories do these objects tell us about the Solar System? This talk will cover how the diversity of asteroids serves as a cornerstone for understanding the past 4.5 billion years of Solar System history, including the formation of the planets and the emergence of habitable conditions for life on Earth.

Dr. Nick Moskovitz earned his PhD in Astronomy in 2009 from University of Hawaii and joined Lowell Observatory’s science staff in 2014. He and his collaborators are pursuing a number of projects that include understanding the link between asteroids and meteorites, characterizing the properties of meteors, probing the geologic evolution of minor planets over solar system history, developing tools to enable mining of minor planet data, and using telescopic observations to support spacecraft missions.

This program is included with a general admission ticket.