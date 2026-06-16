Yachtley Crew takes the stage at Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill County Park on Saturday June 20th.
Yachtley Crew takes the stage at Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill County Park on Saturday June 20th.
Yachtley Crew brings the ultimate yacht rock experience to Pepsi Amphitheater with a performance packed full of classic soft rock hits from the late ‘70s and early ‘80s. Known for their polished musicianship, nautical style and crowd-pleasing energy, the band has become known as the “Titans of Soft Rock” and one of the most popular tribute acts in the country. Fans can expect an unforgettable evening of nostalgia and timeless favorites. Tickets available on PepsiAmp.com
Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill Park
$50-$76
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill Coconino County Park
4806569940
Artist Group Info
info@rpmtix.com
Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill Park
2446 Fort Tuthill LoopFlagstaff , Arizona 86005