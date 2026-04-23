Yavapai College Guys and Dolls Auditions

Guys and Dolls Auditions

Location: Yavapai College BLD 15-255 1100 E Sheldon St Prescott AZ 86301

When: Friday May 1 @ 4PM and Saturday May 2 @ 9AM

Description: The Yavapai College Performing Arts Department invites performers to audition for Guys and Dolls, the classic Broadway musical featuring music and lyrics by Frank Loesser. Set in mid-20th century New York City, Guys and Dolls follows a colorful cast of gamblers, showgirls, and missionaries in a story of love, risk, and redemption.

Auditions are open to students and community members interested in participating in this lively and iconic production. Performers of all experience levels are encouraged to attend. Auditionees may be asked to sing, read from the script, and participate in movement or dance activities. Please bring your sheet music, a piano accompanist will be provided.

Showdates are November 14-23!

Contact info: 928-776-2244 | Email performingarts@yc.edu to receive an audition time and to receive your audition packet