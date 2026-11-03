Younmee Shin 'Sweet Memories' Concert

Enjoy a celebration of the songs and stories that have traveled through generations when international musician and singer Younmee Shin performs her Sweet Memories Concert on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 4 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, presented by the Sedona International Film Festival.

Younmee Shin has devoted more than four decades to a life in music. She began playing piano at the age of five and studied Composition at Sunhwa Arts High School and Ewha Womans University.

Her professional career began in Korea, where she received the Gold Prize at the MBC College Song Festival and established herself as a singer-songwriter, chorus vocalist, arranger, and music director. She participated in more than 300 recordings and became widely recognized for her connection to the beloved Korean pop classics “Cocktail Love” and “Dongsoong-ro.” She also worked as a music director for MBC television.

After moving to New York in 1994, Shin continued performing, recording, producing, and broadcasting. As an immigrant herself, she wrote and released music inspired by the lives, dreams, and struggles of Korean immigrants. She also devoted herself to community service through organizations including Chungnyun Hakgyo (Young Korean Academy) and NAKASEC.

Now based in Sedona, Arizona, Shin continues to perform as a Catholic gospel singer and songwriter, while also giving charitable performances for nursing homes and hospice communities.

This evening, she brings together beloved American pop songs from the 1960s through the 1980s, timeless standards, and light jazz—including The Rose, Unchained Melody, You’ve Got a Friend, Autumn Leaves, Fly Me to the Moon, and Somewhere Over the Rainbow. The program will also feature original music connected to the Sedona community: “You Are the One,” with lyrics by Susan Wilson and music by Younmee Shin, and “My Father,” written by Terrie Franckle.

Join Younmee Shin for an evening of music, memories, and stories that have traveled across generations.

Younmee Shin’s Sweet Memories Concert takes place on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 4 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Tickets are $35.

Visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org for tickets and performance information or call 928-282-1177. Both the Sedona International Film Festival Office and the Mary D. Fisher Theatre are located at 2030 W. SR 89A in West Sedona.

