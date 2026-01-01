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Arizona Public Radio continues to integrate new audio software while addressing remaining glitches. We appreciate your patience and support and will update when all issues are fully resolved.

Compliance


KNAU has been a public service of Northern Arizona University for more than 40 years.  Since signing on in 1983, KNAU has expanded to serve the greater northern Arizona region, providing two programming streams, Classical Music and NPR News and Talk.  KNAU is constantly striving to better serve northern Arizona by improving radio signals to outlying areas.  KNAU operates 13 transmitters and a satellite interconnection system, which enables broadcast throughout northern Arizona. Over the years, KNAU’s news department has won dozens of Edward R. Murrow awards for news writing, best newsroom, and best feature news stories.  
KNAU is a public service of Northern Arizona University governed by the Arizona Board of Regents:

KNAU Executive Staff

Arizona Board of Regents - Meeting Schedule - Public Notices

Annual Financial Statements

FCC Public Files:

KNAU FCC Public Inspection Files

If you require assistance accessing these files, please contact Shelly Watkins at 928 523 8734.