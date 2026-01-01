Compliance

KNAU has been a public service of Northern Arizona University for more than 40 years. Since signing on in 1983, KNAU has expanded to serve the greater northern Arizona region, providing two programming streams, Classical Music and NPR News and Talk. KNAU is constantly striving to better serve northern Arizona by improving radio signals to outlying areas. KNAU operates 13 transmitters and a satellite interconnection system, which enables broadcast throughout northern Arizona. Over the years, KNAU’s news department has won dozens of Edward R. Murrow awards for news writing, best newsroom, and best feature news stories.