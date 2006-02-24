Another English Language Learning Bill

By Howard Fischer

P – The legislation is similar to what Republicans have

proposed -- and Gov. Janet Napolitano vetoed -- twice

since the beginning of the year. It includes

requirements for schools to use structured English

immersion methods that have been approved by a special

task force. And it spells out that schools can get

extra funding for students classified as English

language learners for only two years. But the GOP

leaders dropped demands that any package also allow

companies to divert some taxes they owe the state to

organizations which provide scholarships so that

parents of these English learners could afford to send

their children to private or parochial schools.

That change came over the objection of several

Republicans like Ron Gould of Lake Havasu City.

(If we want these kids to learn English, and I want

these kids to learn English, we can't continue to throw

money at a failed system. We need a new system that

gives these kids the opportunity to succeed and lifts

them out of poverty.)

The measure goes to the House next week and eventually

to the governor who will have to decide if this plan is

more acceptable to her than the others. In Phoenix, for

Arizona Public Radio this is Howard Fischer.