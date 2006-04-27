Judge Rejects ELL Plan

By Howard Fischer

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-509449.mp3

Phoenix, AZ – Judge Raner Collins said there was no evidence the $432

per student in the plan was sufficient for the state to

met its obligation to teach English. And he barred the

state from requiring schools to first tap some federal

aid before seeking more. Senate President Ken Bennett

objected, saying two thirds or more of the 160,000

Arizona students who need extra help are the children

of illegal immigrants, even if they were born here.

(If we're going to educate them in our school system

which we're obligated to do by federal law and want to

help provide a good future for them, to then turn

around as this judge says, and say that the federal

funds cannot be used to meet those obligations that are

under federal law is just simply illogical and wrong.)

Gov. Janet Napolitano, who opposed the Republican

proposal, urged lawmakers to now negotiate a new plan

to ensure that these students learn English and are

successful.

(If we don't do it right we in a sense are creating a

permanent underclass in our state. And that's not good

for us in the long term.)

But that's not going to happen: Republican legislative

leaders vowed to appeal, saying they won't alter their

plan unless and until a higher court tells them to. In

Phoenix, for Arizona Public Radio this is Howard

Fischer.