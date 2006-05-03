Guns in Bars

By Howard Fischer

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-511129.mp3

Phoenix, AZ – Current law says weapons are not allowed anywhere beer,

wine or liquor is served. Sen. Ron Gould said that

means someone licensed to carry a concealed weapon who

wants to get a bite at a place like an Olive Garden has

to leave the gun in the car and be vulnerable to

thieves in the parking lot. He said that's what

happened in California, where people can't even carry

concealed weapons at all, where a man was accosted by

someone with a gun and shot, even after giving up his

wallet.

(Had this man had the ability to carry a concealed

weapon into that restaurant, or his wife did, that man

might be alive today. And, folks, if we stand in

between people protecting their life and limb we're not

doing the citizens of Arizona correctly.)

But Sen. Carolyn Allen said she knows from personal

experience that making guns available where alcohol is

served is a bad idea. She said her former husband was

an alcoholic who loved to brawl and picked fights.

(And if this man had access to a gun in a public bar or

a restaurant it would have been very, very dangerous.

And there are plenty of other people like that out in

the world.)

If the measure survives a final vote it faces an

uncertain future. Governor Janet Napolitano vetoed

similar legislation last year. In Phoenix, for Arizona

Public Radio this is Howard Fischer.