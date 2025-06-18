Earth Notes: Las Vegas Bearpoppy

True to its name, the Las Vegas bearpoppy resembles a bear’s paw, with large, delicate yellow petals and furry grayish blue leaves. It stands out like a flash of sunlight and silver against the dusty desert floor.

Despite its striking appearance, most people — other than avid hikers or botanists — have never seen one. That’s because it’s incredibly rare, found in scattered locations near Las Vegas and Northwestern Arizona.

This poppy is picky about where it grows. It needs specific soil types, usually made of caliche or gypsum, and it depends on a fragile desert crust protecting seeds and seedlings from erosion and disturbance. That crust gets destroyed by off-road vehicles, construction or high foot traffic. Once this protective soil layer is gone, seeds often don’t survive.

Isolated populations of the bearpoppy have been studied in the western Grand Canyon, growing on the calcium-rich soils of the Mauv Limestone layer. Those demonstrate unique morphology and genetics, and may be a subspecies or a new species altogether.

Bearpoppies were once more common, but their habitat shrank as urban sprawl expanded around Las Vegas. Today, they’re considered critically endangered in Nevada. Conservationists are working to protect and study some of the last populations.

What’s inspiring about this little desert flower — so rare, and so tied to its place — is that it reminds us that even the most rugged landscapes rely on a delicate balance.

This Earth Note was written by Carrie Calisay Cannon and produced by KNAU and the Sustainable Communities Program at Northern Arizona University.