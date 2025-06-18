© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Earth Notes: Las Vegas Bearpoppy

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Carrie Cannon
Published June 18, 2025 at 3:00 AM MST
Bright yellow flowers on tall stalks grow in a rugged desert canyon.
Carrie Calisay Cannon
The Las Vegas bearpoppy is a perennial forb that only grows in gypsum-rich soils throughout northwestern Arizona and near Las Vegas.

True to its name, the Las Vegas bearpoppy resembles a bear’s paw, with large, delicate yellow petals and furry grayish blue leaves. It stands out like a flash of sunlight and silver against the dusty desert floor.

Despite its striking appearance, most people — other than avid hikers or botanists — have never seen one. That’s because it’s incredibly rare, found in scattered locations near Las Vegas and Northwestern Arizona.

This poppy is picky about where it grows. It needs specific soil types, usually made of caliche or gypsum, and it depends on a fragile desert crust protecting seeds and seedlings from erosion and disturbance. That crust gets destroyed by off-road vehicles, construction or high foot traffic. Once this protective soil layer is gone, seeds often don’t survive.

Isolated populations of the bearpoppy have been studied in the western Grand Canyon, growing on the calcium-rich soils of the Mauv Limestone layer. Those demonstrate unique morphology and genetics, and may be a subspecies or a new species altogether.

Bearpoppies were once more common, but their habitat shrank as urban sprawl expanded around Las Vegas. Today, they’re considered critically endangered in Nevada. Conservationists are working to protect and study some of the last populations.

What’s inspiring about this little desert flower — so rare, and so tied to its place — is that it reminds us that even the most rugged landscapes rely on a delicate balance.

This Earth Note was written by Carrie Calisay Cannon and produced by KNAU and the Sustainable Communities Program at Northern Arizona University.
Earth Notes
Carrie Cannon
Carrie Calisay Cannon is a member of the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma, and also of Oglala Lakota and German ancestry. She has a B.S. in Wildlife Biology and an M.S. in Resource Management. If you wish to connect with Carrie you will need a fast horse; by weekday she fills her days as a full-time Ethnobotanist with the Hualapai Indian Tribe of the Grand Canyon of Arizona, by weekend she is a lapidary and silversmith artist who enjoys chasing the beautiful as she creates Native southwestern turquoise jewelry.
