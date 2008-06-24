Finding a Home on the Colorado Plateau

By Kate Watters

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-723862.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – HOST INTRO:

For more than a decade, Commentator Kate Watters has worked jobs that can only be done in northern Arizona. She's been a field biologist for Grand Canyon National Park. She met her husband, a seasonal river guide, in his off-season, building hiking trails. Now Watters runs the volunteer program for the Grand Canyon Trust in its efforts to preserve the Colorado Plateau. Months of living on the road have forced Watters to come to terms with the meaning of "home."

HOST OUTRO:

Commentator Kate Watters says she loves the comforts of home - but like many people in Flagstaff, she considers her REAL home, the larger landscape of the Colorado Plateau.