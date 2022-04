By Gillian Ferris Kohl

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-816333.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – Hundreds of thousands of people gathered in Washington, D.C. for President Barack Obama's inauguration. Some of those witnesses were from northern Arizona, including Williams resident Patrick Lucas. He told Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl what it was like to be part of such an historic celebration.