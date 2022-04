By Laurel Morales

Flagstaff, AZ – The cities of Flagstaff and Tucson have voted to sue the state of Arizona in an effort to overturn its new immigration law. The law requires law enforcement officers to question people about their immigration status if there's reason to suspect they're in the country illegally. Arizona Public Radio's Laurel Morales reports.