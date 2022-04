By Claudine LoMonaco

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-976737.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – Global markets have pushed silver prices to record highs. For Native American silversmiths, the increase is having a very local effect. The spike is threatening not only their livelihoods, but also part of their cultural heritage. Arizona Public Radio's Claudine LoMonaco reports.