KNAU and Arizona News

US Supreme Court to Hear AZ Immigration Law

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 3, 2012 at 2:30 PM MST

     PHOENIX (AP) _ The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments on
Arizona's immigration enforcement law on April 25, in the last such
hearing of the high court's current term.
     The court will review a federal appeals court decision that
upheld a judge's ruling blocking key provisions of the Arizona law.
     One of those provisions requires that police, while enforcing
other laws, question a person's immigration status if officers have
reasonable suspicion the person is in the country illegally.
     Other blocked provisions would require immigrants to obtain or
carry immigration registration papers and make it a state criminal
offense for an illegal immigrant to seek work or hold a job.

Associated Press
