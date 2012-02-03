US Supreme Court to Hear AZ Immigration Law
PHOENIX (AP) _ The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments on
Arizona's immigration enforcement law on April 25, in the last such
hearing of the high court's current term.
The court will review a federal appeals court decision that
upheld a judge's ruling blocking key provisions of the Arizona law.
One of those provisions requires that police, while enforcing
other laws, question a person's immigration status if officers have
reasonable suspicion the person is in the country illegally.
Other blocked provisions would require immigrants to obtain or
carry immigration registration papers and make it a state criminal
offense for an illegal immigrant to seek work or hold a job.