US Supreme Court to Hear AZ Immigration Law

PHOENIX (AP) _ The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments on

Arizona's immigration enforcement law on April 25, in the last such

hearing of the high court's current term.

The court will review a federal appeals court decision that

upheld a judge's ruling blocking key provisions of the Arizona law.

One of those provisions requires that police, while enforcing

other laws, question a person's immigration status if officers have

reasonable suspicion the person is in the country illegally.

Other blocked provisions would require immigrants to obtain or

carry immigration registration papers and make it a state criminal

offense for an illegal immigrant to seek work or hold a job.