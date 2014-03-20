Evening Programming - Temporary Change

Thanks to the financial support of our members, we are replacing the entire automation system that runs the programming for Arizona Public Radio. While we continue to de-kink the new software, each evening we will be offering BBC World News on our News/Talk service and Classical Music 24 on our News/Classical service beginning at 9:00 pm and continuing throughout the night. We’ll get back to the regular evening schedule just as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience and your ongoing support!