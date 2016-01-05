Winter Weather Advisory Issued For High Country

The latest winter storm moving across Arizona this week is expected to drop snow in the state's northern and eastern high country late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

A winter weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service will be in effect from 2 p.m. Tuesday to noon Wednesday above 6,000 feet elevation.

The advisory area includes Grand Canyon Village, Flagstaff and Show Low.

Snow accumulations are expected to generally range from 3 to 8 inches with locally heavier amounts, including 5 to 9 inches in Flagstaff.

Motorists are advised to expect snow-packed roads, especially during Wednesday morning's commute.

Forecasters expect a brief lull in storm activity late Wednesday before another storm arrives early Thursday.

The Flagstaff school district delayed school openings by two hours Tuesday due to road conditions.