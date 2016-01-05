© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Winter Weather Advisory Issued For High Country

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 5, 2016 at 8:35 AM MST
The latest winter storm moving across Arizona this week is expected to drop snow in the state's northern and eastern high country late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

A winter weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service will be in effect from 2 p.m. Tuesday to noon Wednesday above 6,000 feet elevation.

The advisory area includes Grand Canyon Village, Flagstaff and Show Low.

Snow accumulations are expected to generally range from 3 to 8 inches with locally heavier amounts, including 5 to 9 inches in Flagstaff.

Motorists are advised to expect snow-packed roads, especially during Wednesday morning's commute.

Forecasters expect a brief lull in storm activity late Wednesday before another storm arrives early Thursday.

The Flagstaff school district delayed school openings by two hours Tuesday due to road conditions.

Associated Press
