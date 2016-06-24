© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

4 Arrested At Phoenix Immigration Protest

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 24, 2016 at 7:39 AM MST
Griselda Nevarez

Phoenix police have arrested four people for blocking parts of a major downtown road at a protest outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Phoenix.

Police moved the crowd off the street at around 12:30 p.m., but four protesters remained including two who chained themselves to ladders.

Activists cheered as handcuffed protesters were placed into squad cars and then calmly dispersed shortly after.

Phoenix police spokesman J. R. Holmes says authorities wanted to protect protesters' free speech rights but also ensure road safety. He says another concern was making sure everyone was properly hydrated.

Dozens of activists gathered in the street around 11 a.m. to voice dismay at a Supreme Court decision blocking President Barack Obama's plan to shield millions living in the U.S. illegally from deportation.

