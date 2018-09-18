Arizona Officials Call Emergency Over Cross-Border Sewage

Authorities in an Arizona county bordering Mexico have declared a state of local emergency in response to raw sewage leaking into the U.S. from the Mexican state of Sonora.

The Cochise County Supervisors issued the declaration Monday because of the leak onto U.S. soil that began Sept. 9. The leak continues onto private property up to 100 yards (meters) across the border.

Cochise County Environmental Health officials are monitoring the situation and treating the area with chlorine tablets. Local residents have been told their drinking water remains safe, but have been urged to avoid the spill area and any standing pools of water.

The county says it is talking with state, federal and Mexican agencies in an effort to resolve the problem.