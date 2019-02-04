© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Flagstaff Police ID Shooting Victim Who Wielded Knives

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 4, 2019 at 7:57 AM MST
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Flagstaff police have identified a man shot and killed by officers after they say he charged at one while wielding knives.

 

Authorities say 47-year-old Russell Henry Harold, of Boise, Idaho, approached the two officers Sunday just before 9:30 a.m. while brandishing two knives.

The officers were leaving a community mental health center on an unrelated call.

Police say Officer Tyler Romney then ordered Harold to drop the knives.

They say Harold then charged at the officer while holding one knife in each hand.

Romney fired his weapon, hitting Harold.

He was transported to a hospital but later pronounced dead.

Police say Romney has been with the department for more than three years.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office is leading an investigation into the shooting.

KNAU and Arizona News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press