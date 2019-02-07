© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

No Citations Issued Following 4th Dolphin Death

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 7, 2019 at 3:09 PM MST
dolpj.jpg
Associated Press
/

PHOENIX (AP) — Officials say an aquatic facility in the metro Phoenix desert where four dolphins have died since opening more than two years ago hasn't faced any enforcement actions from regulators.

 

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service also said Thursday it hasn't issued any citations against the facility.

The inspection service said it's "working on the next course of action," though it declined to elaborate.

Dolphinaris Arizona opened at a time when marine parks had been making significant changes to scale back exhibits amid criticism of the treatment of animals.

The Arizona facility lets people swim and play with dolphins in pools on the edge of a dirt and cactus landscape. It says it's investigating the cause of the deaths

KNAU and Arizona News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press